Park and Szeryk Co-Lead After Two Rounds At Dale McNamara Invitational

Texas A&M’s Amber Park and Maddie Szeryk are tied for the individual lead, each shooting a 1-over 141 through the first two rounds of the Dale McNamara Invitational at Tulsa Country Club. The Aggies women’s golf team is in second place after 36 holes, shooting an 18-over 578.

The Aggies are six strokes behind tournament leader, No. 17 Oklahoma State, who shot a 12-over 572. Szeryk and Park are in a four-way tie for the lead with Tulsa’s Olivia Jackson and the Cowgirls’ Emma Broze.

“The first round wasn’t our best, but we bounced back with a better round in the afternoon,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs. “I think we are in a good spot for tomorrow’s final round, and I look for the girls to have a good round tomorrow.”

Six Aggies are in the Top 26 after two rounds, led by Szeryk and Park. Courtney Dow shot a 8-over 148 on the par 70 / 6,112 yard course, with a 5-over 75 in the first round and a 3-over 73 in the second round, to sit in a tie for 15th entering Tuesday’s final round. Morgan Lay shot a 10-over 150, shooting 76-74, to tie for 21st. Playing as an individual, Chloe Velasco tied Lay for 21st at 10-over 150, carding a 5-over 75 in both rounds.

Ariana Saenz, who is the reigning SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week, shot an 11-over 151, posting a 74-77 to tie for 26th. Competing as an individual, Elizabeth Caldarelli bounced back from a tough first round with a 4-over 74 in the second round, and is tied for 68th with a 26-over 136.

The Aggies tee off in the third and final round of the Dale McNamara Invitational at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10. Live scoring is available on birdiefire.com.