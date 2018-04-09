Thrall Police: Buzzard takes a nap and causes fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Thrall Police: Buzzard takes a nap and causes fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Thrall Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Thrall Police Department/Facebook)
THRALL, TX (KXXV) -

A sleepy buzzard caused a fire in Thrall Monday afternoon. 

The incident caught on camera showed an officer put out a fire caused by a "buzzard taking a nap on an electric line." 

The fire was luckily put out with just a towel...but the buzzard wasn't so lucky. 

