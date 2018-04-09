Participate in #25Cares Random Acts of Kindness

Central Texas News Now is about community, and we are looking for more ways to pay it forward.
As part of an ongoing project at Central Texas News Now, we will be doing random acts of kindness in the community. After we do a random act of kindness, we will be leaving a #25Cares card.
If you receive one of these cards, take a photo with it and post it on social media using the hashtag #25Cares. After you post the photo, pay it forward and pass the card on.
We are excited to see how far the card travels, and we will be posting your photos with the hashtag #25Cares.
If you need ideas for Random Acts of Kindness, try one of these out:
1. Pay for the next person in line in a drive-thru
2. Pay for someone's pet adoption
3. Leave a surprise in a library book
4. Leave a generous tip
5. Take out your neighbor's trash
6. Donate used blankets, towels to a shelter
7. Donate to a charity
8. Donate used books
9. Pay for someone's gas
10. Leave quarters at the laundromat
11. Make a meal for someone
12. Pay for someone's car wash
13. Be a welcoming neighbor
14. Volunteer at a homeless shelter
15. Let someone in front of you in line
16. Leave notes of encouragement on people's cars
17. Donate your old clothes
18. Send a care package to an overseas soldier
19. Mow the lawn for your neighbor
20. Donate your hair after a haircut
21. Bake something sweet for your coworkers
22. Offer to babysit for free
23. Hold umbrellas on a rainy day
24. Carry someone's groceries
25. Mow someone's lawn
We can't wait to see your random act of kindness!
