Monuments honoring veterans to be installed in downtown Waco

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Two new monuments recognizing veterans for their service will be placed in downtown Waco.

The monuments will be located next to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on University Parks Drive and Washington Avenue. 

The memorial will honor who died in the Korean War, Gulf War, Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan.

The monuments, which have a total estimated cost of $1,900, are being donated by Joe Phipps with Phipps Memorial. 

The memorial is expected to be in place by Memorial Day. 

