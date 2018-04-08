West ISD dedicates 1923 and 1957 buildings

The West Independent School District celebrated another milestone in its rebuilding process since the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion.

On Sunday, the district rededicated the 1923 and 1957 buildings. The buildings were the original high school.

After the explosion in 2013, district officials weren't sure if the building could be repaired.

Fortunately, the building was restored and now holds the district's administration offices.

"We've had people tear up when they walked into this building when they see it in its former glory. Because this building means to so much to our folks here in West. Thousands of kids graduated from here in this building and to think the explosion almost took that away from us, and here we are now. We're stronger and better than before." David Truitt, Superintendent of West ISD said.

This building's renovations come after the new high school and middle school were rebuilt.

"This is kind of the capstone for us. The completion of the project that started on April 17th when the explosion occurred," Larry Sparks, President of the West ISD School Board, said.

People were able to walk through the building today, many of who attended the school when it was the original high school building.

"A lot of work done," Curtis Bradburry, who started school in the building in 1952, said. "A lot of memories [here]."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.