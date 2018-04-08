West ISD dedicates 1923 and 1957 buildings

President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.More >>
The Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday night a series of missile attacks inside the country, though U.S. officials told the AP the military had not launched any strikes.More >>
The West Independent School District celebrated another milestone in its rebuilding process since the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion.More >>
The Killeen Police Department said an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen on Sunday night.More >>
