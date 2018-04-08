West ISD dedicates 1923 and 1957 buildings - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

West ISD dedicates 1923 and 1957 buildings

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WEST, TX (KXXV) -

The West Independent School District celebrated another milestone in its rebuilding process since the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion.

On Sunday, the district rededicated the 1923 and 1957 buildings. The buildings were the original high school.

After the explosion in 2013, district officials weren't sure if the building could be repaired. 

Fortunately, the building was restored and now holds the district's administration offices.

"We've had people tear up when they walked into this building when they see it in its former glory. Because this building means to so much to our folks here in West. Thousands of kids graduated from here in this building and to think the explosion almost took that away from us, and here we are now. We're stronger and better than before." David Truitt, Superintendent of West ISD said.

This building's renovations come after the new high school and middle school were rebuilt.

"This is kind of the capstone for us. The completion of the project that started on April 17th when the explosion occurred," Larry Sparks, President of the West ISD School Board, said.

People were able to walk through the building today, many of who attended the school when it was the original high school building.

"A lot of work done," Curtis Bradburry, who started school in the building in 1952, said. "A lot of memories [here]."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:42:01 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    More >>

  • Amid trade fight, Trump says China will do the 'right thing'

    Amid trade fight, Trump says China will do the 'right thing'

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 12:48:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:22:16 GMT
    (Chinatopix via AP). Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the...(Chinatopix via AP). Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says the...

    President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

    More >>

  • Syria state news: Country struck by missiles; officials claim U.S. not responsible

    Syria state news: Country struck by missiles; officials claim U.S. not responsible

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:34:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:13:54 GMT

    The Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday night a series of missile attacks inside the country, though U.S. officials told the AP the military had not launched any strikes.

    More >>

    The Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday night a series of missile attacks inside the country, though U.S. officials told the AP the military had not launched any strikes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly