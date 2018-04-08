Navy Week wraps up in Waco with Heart of Texas Airshow

The sailors many of us have come to know are saying their farewells and going out in style.

"I've done a number of these now and this is by far the best Navy Week that I've participated in, in my three years with this command so it's amazing," said Lt. Commander Katy Gray with the U.S. Navy.

More than 100 sailors made their way into Waco this week, participating in dozens of events across the city. They visited with veterans, brought their technology into schools and shared their musical talents with the community.

This weekend, they're wrapping up this Navy Week at the Heart of Texas Airshow with fellow members of the military.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew alongside other jets and warbirds that wooed the crowd watching from down below.

Jerry Merlick drove from Austin to check out the show. His two young boys enjoyed watching the jets flip and spin around in the air.

"They're just impressed by the scale of some of these planes, some of the jet fighters and just how cool they look in real life, not just in video games or online," Merlick said.

The festivities were geared toward people of all ages, giving some children their first glimpse of the armed forces while veterans experienced a blast from the past.

Navy veteran Richard Hewgley was overcome with nostalgia while watching the show with his grandchildren.

"I guess you would have to say I like the fighter the best, the attack fighters because that's what I was, a fighter pilot," Hewgley said. "And the uniform. I really like that uniform! I still have my uniform, but it's history. I can't zip it up!"

The majority of sailors who attended Navy Week will leave Waco in the next two days.

"We were so happy to be able to bring America's Navy back to Waco and show off all of our cool sailors and the things that they have to do," Lt. Commander Gray said. "It's just been amazing."

