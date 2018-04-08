Baylor Baseball Swept at Texas in 4-1 Loss

Baylor baseball lost a 4-1 decision to Texas on Sunday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field. The Bears (14-16, 3-9) gave up three runs in the first and had chances to come back but the Longhorns (22-12, 9-3) completed the series sweep.

Trailing 3-0 after the first, Davis Wendzel answered for Baylor with a solo home run in the second. The Bears had a few chances with leadoff runners aboard but weren’t able to take advantage.

BU’s best chance came in the seventh. Andy Thomas led off with a walk and Davis Wendzel was hit by a pitch. A failed sacrifice bunt led to a force at third, though, and then a two-out wild pitch had both runners in scoring position to tie the game, but Josh Bissonette struck out swinging to end the threat.

Texas added a run in the eighth on a walk and double, and closed it out from there.

UT starter Blair Henley (5-3) earned the win, giving up a run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings. Josh Sawyer grabbed the save with two shutout innings. BU starter Ryan Leckich (2-2) took the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in two innings.