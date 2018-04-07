BBQ fundraiser held for homicide victims families in Temple

Several O'Reilly Auto Parts locations came together to host a barbecue fundraiser for the families of Cody Cornell and Robert Pellerin.

The two men were killed on March 14th by Theodore Sims, a former employee.

Robert Pellerin's family was able to attend the fundraiser. They said he loved working on cars and always wore a smile.

"He always asked himself what's the right thing to do, and then he would do that," Bob Pellerin, Robert's father, said.

His parents said Robert's tragic death has been a nightmare.

"There are no words. Everyone is at a loss for words because this was such a shocking, shocking event. It was senseless, absolutely senseless event," Lynette Pellerin, Robert's mother, said.

Knowing the loss the Pellerins and Cornell's have experienced, several O'Reilly Auto Parts locations came together to host a BBQ fundraiser in their honor.

"We felt it was important, not only for the families but also for the other team members that we have working here to see the support from not only the community but also the other O'Reilly team members around," Jacky Floyd, the O'Reilly Auto Parts regional manager, said.

The past few weeks have been emotional for Robert's friends and family.

"It's hard... We always talk like we're a family, and to just have a district manager just ask for help ... people call and say hey, I wanna help, I wanna come," Floyd added.

Hundreds of people stopped by the store to pay their respects and donate to the families.

"There's so much bad stuff going on in the world today... this just absolutely reinforces how many good people there still are out there. There is hope for this world," Mrs. Pellerin added.

The proceeds will be split among the Pellerin and Cornell families 50/50.

The Pellerin's portion will go towards the American Diabetes Association and start the Robert Joseph Pellerin III Memorial Clay Shoot for Rollins-Brook Hospital in Lampasas.

The Odessa O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager previously worked at the Temple location. They held a car wash and cook off in the families honor and raised over $1,000.

