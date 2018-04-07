BBQ fundraiser held for homicide victims families in Temple

Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.More >>
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.More >>
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against...More >>
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against him.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>