Baylor Baseball Shutout at Texas, 2-0 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball Shutout at Texas, 2-0

AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball shutout 2-0 vs. Texas on frigid day at Disch-Falk Field on Saturday. The Bears (14-15, 3-8) had chances but couldn’t get a clutch hit as the Longhorns (21-12, 8-3) took the series.

UT received a solo home run in the first inning to take the lead, and then squashed two big chances for the Bears. In the third, Baylor had the bases loaded with two outs after a T.J. Raguse double, Richard Cunningham walked and Shea Langeliers walked but Andy Thomas grounded out to second.

In the bottom of the third, the Longhorns scored a run on a double and an error.

The Bears again had a chance with the bases loaded in the fourth, this time with one out. Davion Downey walked, Cole Haring singled and Josh Bissonette singled, but Raguse had a shallow fly out and Nick Loftin flied out to right.

UT starter Chase Shugart (3-2) earned the win with seven shutout innings while allowing five hits and five walks with one strikeout. Andy McGuire earned the save with a one-hit ninth. BU starter Cody Bradford (3-3) took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

