No. 1 Baylor A&T Finishes Regular Season at No. 4 Oregon

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will look to finish off their perfect regular season against the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on the Pac-12 Network at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Sunday’s meet marks the second time the Bears (7-0) have faced the Ducks this season. In their previous meeting, the Bears defeated Oregon 284.725-280.830 at home. BU also has victories over Alderson-Broaddus, Concordia, Quinnipiac, Converse, Fairmont State, and Azusa Pacific this season.

Oregon (4-2) comes into this meet following a 284.660-274.225 victory over Hawaii Pacific, where the Ducks set their season high score. The Ducks also have victories over Concordia and Gannon.

The Bears will return home following the meet and begin preparation for the 2018 NCATA National Championships on April 26-28 in Erie, Pennsylvania, hosted by Gannon.

