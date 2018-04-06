Baylor Crew Club students dedicate new boat to late WWII veteran

Students on the Baylor Crew Club are naming their newest boat to the fleet after a World War II veteran.

Ben Aaron, a member of the Crew Club and a student veteran, said a new boat was being donated to their fleet and he wanted to think of a meaningful name.

"A boat without a name is bad luck," Aaron said.

He heard about Ervin Davis, a man who served in the United States Army in WWII. He died last month at the age of 92.

Aaron said Davis was well-known around Baylor, cutting hair for students in the SUB at Baylor.

Aaron presented the idea of naming the new boat after Davis to his team, and they all agreed.

The Baylor Crew Club will be revealing the name of the boat on Friday afternoon, with Davis' family there as well.

