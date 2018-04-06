Baylor Crew Club students dedicate new boat to late WWII veteran

Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.More >>
A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Golf balls fell from the sky today to help fight crime in Central Texas. A helicopter drop kicked off the Bell County Crimestopper's golf tournament at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.More >>
Golf balls fell from the sky today to help fight crime in Central Texas. A helicopter drop kicked off the Bell County Crimestopper's golf tournament at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.More >>