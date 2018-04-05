Giant scissors and a red ribbon signify the opening of a new youth association in Belton

The Belton Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Ramonce Taylor Youth Association.

The R.T.Y.A is a sports-themed program with a mandatory mentor-ship aimed at producing well-rounded student-athletes that will be ready to take on the world as adults.

The program's founder, Ramonce Taylor, was an up-and-coming star athlete who played for Belton High and was part of U-T's championship team football in 2005, but a run-in with the law kept him from a professional career.

He said the mistakes he made in life is a big part of why he started Ramonce Taylor Youth Association and why it's so important to lead youngsters down the right path.

He said starting the program took 5-years and a lot of support, and it means so much to him to finally see it launch today.

