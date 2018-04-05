No. 5 Aggie Men’s Tennis Hosts Top-10 Showdown with No. 9 Florida

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team returns to the George P Mitchell Tennis Center for a top-10 match up against No. 9 Florida, Friday evening. The Aggies (16-4, 8-0) and Gators (13-7, 7-2) are set to face off at 6:00 p.m. in College Station.

The Aggies return to action after picking up their eighth straight SEC match, defeating No. 23 Kentucky Sunday afternoon in Lexington. The Maroon & White claimed the doubles point followed by a trio of wins from freshman to secure the back-to-back top-25 road win. The rookies collecting wins against the Wildcats were No. 12 Patrick Kypson, No. 109 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith.

The Gators were tripped up by No. 26 South Carolina on Sunday in Columbia, but did defeat then-No. 1 Wake Forest Friday afternoon. Texas A&M and Florida faced off earlier this spring at the ITA Indoor National Championships, as the Maroon & White captures a hard-fought 4-0 win in Seattle.

Fans are reminded that general admission to tennis matches this year are free. Fans unable to make it out the Mitchell Tennis Center can follow Sunday’s match online at 12thMan.com/livetennis , live video and live scoring will be available.

