Coach Gary Blair Honored With Congressional Veteran Commendation

Coach Gary Blair Honored With Congressional Veteran Commendation

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair was honored with the TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation Thursday. The award is given annually to 15 veterans who reside in Texas’ 17th Congressional District for admirable service to the nation and the community by U.S. Representative Bill Flores.

Blair, who served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, has made a tremendous impact both on and off the basketball court during 15 seasons in Aggieland. He is a frequent speaker at local civic and student groups, and has helped raise over a million dollars for Special Olympics Texas through Coach Blair Charities.

The Dallas native was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, and led the Aggies to the 2011 NCAA National Championship. He ranks eighth among active coaches with 765 career wins, and has guided the Aggies to each of the past 13 NCAA Tournaments.

