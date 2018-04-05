Congressman Carter visits Fort Hood for update on barrack renova - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Congressman Carter visits Fort Hood for update on barrack renovations

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
FORT HOOD, TX

Congressman John Carter visited Fort Hood today for an update on the multi-million dollar barracks project.

The congressman was able to see the progress of those renovations that cost nearly $118 million.

After his visit today, he said he's pleased with how the 10-year project is going.

It all started when Congressman Carter showed black mold and crumbling ceilings in the barracks to another Texas lawmaker, Congresswoman Kay Granger. She is also the Chairwoman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

"Mrs. Granger is a very precise woman. She's tough. I'd be proud to bring her over here. I showed her those barracks when they were bad. I'd be proud to show her the progress that's being done right now," Congressman John Carter said. 

Congressman Carter said he will continue to push for more funding in 2018 and 2019 for renovations that will be focused on fixing the ten worst barracks on post.

