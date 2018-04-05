Investigators need help identifying "Little Miss Nobody" - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Investigators need help identifying "Little Miss Nobody"

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
Connect
(Source: NCMEC) (Source: NCMEC)
(KXXV) -

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help identifying skeletal remains.

The remains are those of a little girl known as "Little Miss Nobody," her remains were found on July 31, 1960  outside of Congress, Arizona.

According to investigators, she was about 3-6 years old when she died and weighed approximately 55 pounds.

If you have any information about this little girl please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1800-THE-LOST or Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly