Texas A&M prepares for Physics and Engineering Festival

The Texas A&M Physics and Engineering festival is set for April, 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the George P. Mitchell Physics Building on the campus of Texas A&M.

The festival will feature nearly 200 hands-on exhibits and engineering demonstrations.

Participants can unleash their inner scientists by riding a square-wheeled bike or shooting balloons with lasers.

In addition to the exhibits, the fest will also host entertaining performances by the Science Circus.

The circus is a lesson on Newton physics through a blend of science, comedy and circus arts in a performance compared to a Pixar movie.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Nasa astronauts and Dr. Gregory Chamitoff, a former flight engineer, and science officer aboard the International Space station and much more.

For more details about the Physics and Engineering Festival, visit http://physicsfestival.tamu.edu.

