Bryan police seek person of interest in stolen credit card case

The Bryan Police Department is seeking a male person of interest in connection with the use of a stolen credit card information.

The credit card was used on February 14, at a Walgreens on 2350 Boonville to withdraw money from an ATM.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim is from the Pasadena area near Houston.

Bryan Police are asking if anyone recognizes the person of interest in the video to please contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS or Investigative Assistant Nani Santos at 979-209-5320.

