Lampasas Chamber of Commerce set to host Bloomin' Fest

Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce with the Visitor Center will host the 17th Annual Bloomin' Fest on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The festival will feature arts & crafts, and gardening vendors on hand to answer questions about springtime planting and gardening.

Returning to the Bloomin' Fest this year is Sip n' Stroll, a celebration of various Texas wineries and Texas Craft Beers.

The festival will be located on the Downtown Courtyard Square in Lampasas, TX from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information visit www.lampasaschamber.org

