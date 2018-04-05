Central Texas elementary turns students into Knights for good behavior

One Temple elementary school is recognizing students for good behavior in a unique way. With the help of the Temple South Rotary Club, Raye-Allen Elementary School puts on a monthly "Knighting ceremony."

"We saw a need for getting these kids on the right track and the virtues that this program exemplifies are the same ones that we like to exemplify in rotary," Rotary Club Member, Mike Boley said.

Each month a virtue is chosen and kids who represent the chosen virtue are awarded a medallion during the ceremony. Those that are in the fifth grade not only get their medal, but they become a Knight.

"Our service organization thinks that we need to help these young people understand that these virtues that the program exemplifies are a good way to live their life," Boley said.

Rosie Gonzales was at the ceremony to surprise her daughter Mayeli as she was awarded a medallion. Gonzalez said this program is one that should stick around.

"I think this is an excellent opportunity for the kids to be recognized and to let them know that we are here for them and we have their back. It's just an excellent thing for them to do," Gonzalez said.

Dontez Brown, a medallion recipient, said he was nervous to receive such an honor.

"I am usually not on the stage but when I looked at all the people I was just excited because I was being recognized," Brown said.

This is Brown's second time to be awarded a medallion and he has advice for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps.

"They should just do it because they could get recognized and it's good to be kind and grateful," Brown added.

The program started last year and the Temple South Rotary Club plans to raise money every year to keep it going.

