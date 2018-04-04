McLennan County to help repair roads in Mart - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan County to help repair roads in Mart

MART, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan County Commissioners approved a resolution this week to help the City of Mart fix their roads. 

The city has been working for years to get the funding and resources to fix the roads. 

"We've been working for this agreement since 2014 and it's been a back and forth struggle," Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III said.

Witt said the city has had issues with McLennan County Commissioner Precinct 2 Lester Gibson. 

"At this point we don't really have an active commissioner, which makes it very difficult to negotiate a deal like this," Witt said.

Witt said the city took the agreement to request the county's assistance in repairing the roads straight to the county, rather than through the precinct. 

Mart was awarded $17 million in USDA funds to repair the water infrastructure and the roads. Five million of that is a grant. Twelve million of that is a loan.

The resolution between the county and the city passed on Tuesday to help the city repair its infrastructure.

"[The county will] be doing the work in exchange for us paying for the materials. So the county and the county taxpayers won't be out any money," Witt said.

Bids will go out soon to start repairing the water infrastructure. The water repairs should start at the end of this summer. The first phase of the road repairs will start in the fall. 

The initial phase is expected to cost $2.8 million and is expected to fix five to six streets each year, according to Witt. 

"We have about 20 miles of streets in Mart so we're hoping that the next four or five years we can get them all done," Witt said.

