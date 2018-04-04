Copperas Cove high school student takes first place in criminal - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Copperas Cove high school student takes first place in criminal justice competition

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
Connect
(Source: CCHS) (Source: CCHS)
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

Copperas Cove High School Criminal Justice Club competed in the Texas Public Service Association state competition on March 30 and 31 in Klein, TX.

Twelve students from Copperas Cove competed in 11 events with over 700 students participating in 26 different public service events. 

Caleb Frazer took first place honors in the Police Traffic Stop event.

In addition to Caleb's placing, students competing in Courtroom Closing Arguments and the Swat Team both received honorable mentions.

"I knew I trained really hard in the event and was confident that I was going to do well. I had hoped for first place, but really didn't expect it," Frazer said.

CCHS has its youngest team this year with seven first time student competitors.

The students say they learned valuable skills and techniques which will help them on their career paths in criminal justice. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

