Whataburger has graced us with a new shake and the return of a fan-favorite sandwich

Whataburger has released a new version of their Apple Cranberry Salad and Garden Salad. (Source: Whataburger)

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich has returned to Whataburger's menu. (Source: Whataburger)

The new Salted Caramel Shake is here for a limited time. (Source: Whataburger)

Whataburger has blessed us all with a new salted caramel shake and the return of the buffalo ranch chicken strip sandwich.

First released in 2015, the buffalo ranch chicken strip sandwich is layered with three crispy chicken strips and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, topped with creamy buttermilk ranch and Whataburger's buffalo sauce.

The new shake is a rich, creamy caramel flavor with a hint of salt. Whataburger calls it the perfect balance of salty and sweet.

The new Salted Caramel Shakes are a delicious display for your taste buds. pic.twitter.com/GyxM25Dusc — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 3, 2018

Additionally, Whataburger has added a based of lettuce blend to two salads, the apple cranberry and garden salad.

But be sure to check these new additions out quickly! The new shake and sandwich are only here for a limited time.

