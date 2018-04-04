Family who offered vehicle in return for lost therapy dog reunit - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family who offered vehicle in return for lost therapy dog reunites with dog

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

An Austin family who offered their car and a cash reward for the return of their son's lost therapy dog has been reunited with the missing dog. 

The Calloway's posted on the Austin Lost and Found Pets Facebook page on Monday, offering a $500 reward and the title to their 2008 Dodge Durango. By Thursday afternoon, the family was reunited with the 4-year-old pit bull, named Munsta.

The dog belongs to 12-year-old Jacob, who has autism and seizures in his sleep. 

Munsta has been trained to sleep next Jacob and alert the parents if he is moving too much. 

According to the post, the Austin Lost and Found Pets Street Team was able to help the family track down the dog. 

The parents said they haven't seen Jacob this happy in over a week after the dog's return.

"He is more than a dog to us, he is a major part of our family," the boy's parents said.

