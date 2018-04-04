Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend multiple times

A man was arrested for stabbing his girlfriend multiple times on Monday.

According to a complaint, the victim told authorities that she had been dating the suspect identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Hall Jr. for about a year.

The victim stated that during the time of the relationship Hall had hit her on multiple occasions causing her bruising and physical injury to her.

The victim told authorities that Hall stabbed her with a knife in her left thigh on March 25.

The victim said that she and Hall got into an argument because he believed that she was cheating on him. the victim said he then pulled a silver knife with a brown plastic handle and stabbed her while she was sitting down, inside a car.

Hall was arrested and charged with possession and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hall was booked into the McLennan County Jail and is being held on a $4,000 bond.

