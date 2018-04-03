Potential new parking ordinance could affect truckers in Killeen

Truck drivers in Killeen may soon have to find a new place to park.

The Killeen City Council held a public meeting tonight where they proposed a new parking ordinance that will restrict semi-trucks, and vehicles over one-ton, from parking within 500 feet of any residential area.

Officials said if the council approves the new ordinance, truck drivers in violation will be given a warning the first time and ticket any time after that.

Councilman Gregory Johnson said the new legislation affects Killeen residents as much as the truck drivers themselves and is urging people to come next week's council meeting and give their input.

The council plans to vote on the new parking ordinance at next week's meeting. If approved, it will take effect next month.

