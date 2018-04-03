Potential new parking ordinance could affect truckers in Killeen

Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.More >>
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.More >>
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.More >>
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.More >>
Truck drivers in Killeen may soon have to find a new place to park.More >>
Truck drivers in Killeen may soon have to find a new place to park.More >>