Central Texas officer honored by city after performing CPR on unresponsive woman

Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.More >>
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.More >>
A West police officer was honored by the city council for performing life-saving measures on a woman he found unresponsive.More >>
Sen. Cruz will talk about the strength of agriculture in our state at the Schmalreide Farm in McGregor.More >>
