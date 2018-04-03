Central Texas officer honored by city after performing CPR on unresponsive woman

A West police officer was honored by the city council for performing life-saving measures on a woman he found unresponsive.

West police said Tuesday that Officer Justin Gonzales was given a Life Saving Award at the West City Council meeting for performing CPR on a woman found unresponsive in her residence on March 2.

Police said the incident happened at West Apartments, located off of Tokio Road. A citizen called the police to report a friend who lived in the apartments had not been in contact with him for two days and had not answered her phone. Gonzales attempted to call the phone and had received no answer.

Gonzales received permission from the apartment manager to enter the apartment, where he found the woman in the bedroom. Gonzales detected a faint pulse, to which he grabbed the AED from his patrol vehicle. Gonzales performed CPR until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated.

"The Life Saving Award is issued for competent and expedient action, which is directly responsible for sustaining or saving a human life, or an act, which removes a person from a situation, which would have resulted in their imminent death," said West Police Chief Darryl Barton.

