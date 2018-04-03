A&M equestrians earn four seed at NCEA championships

The Texas A&M equestrian team defends its national title as the fourth seed at the NCEA Championships scheduled for April 18-21 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Wednesday.

The Aggies (11-6) take on fifth-seeded SMU as the new championship format features the top eight teams for the overall champion.

Additionally, the newly expanded NCEA National Championship format includes a team seeded bracket in an NCEA format competition for the four event titles.

Texas A&M earned the No. 1 seed in Equitation over Fences after finishing the regular season with a 14-3 ledger. The Aggies receive a bye in the first round and face the winner of the eight-nine matchup between eight-seeded UT Martin and ninth-seeded Fresno State.

In Horsemanship, the Aggies, who ended the regular season with an 11-5-1 record, were selected the No. 3 seed and square off against No. 14 West Texas A&M in the first round. The two previously met on March 23 with the Aggies winning, 4-0.

The Equitation on the Flat squad was named the No. 4 seed and faces No. 13 Sweet Briar after closing out the regular season with an 11-6 mark.