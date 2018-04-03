U.S. Customs and Border Protection release four 'use of force' case summaries

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released four Use of Force case summaries today on CBP.gov.

The cases detail the National Use of Force Review Board's findings and if the NUFRB has any recommended improvements and updates to policies, training, tactics, and equipment.

The summaries are from use of force incidents that happened on Dec. 2, 2012, in Sasabe Arizona: March 10, 2015, in Alpine, California; Oct. 15, 2015, in Calexico, California; and April 7, 2016, in Arizona City, Arizona.

CBP established the NUFRB in 2014 to increase accountability and transparency, the board regularly meets, reviews, and gives recommendations after use of force incidents that have been cleared of prosecution by a U.S. Attorney, state or local prosecutor.

