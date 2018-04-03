NAMI hosts second annual gala

NAMI will host its second annual gala, May 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Waco Hilton Hotel.

The evening's keynote speaker is Brian Cuban, a lawyer, and best selling author. Cuban wrote "Shatter Image: MyTriumph Over Body Dysmorphic Disorder," detailing his experience living with body dysmorphic disorder, eating disorders and his recovery from addiction.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Local band, Brazos River Knights will provide the entertainment with their version of light rock, folk, and country tunes.

Tickets are $50 each or two for $80.

To purchase tickets visit namiwaco.com.

