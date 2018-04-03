NAMI provides free education for military family members

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will now offer free educational courses for the families of current military servicemen and women.

The coursework is designed specifically for the spouses and those closest to service members and veterans dealing with complex challenges brought on by mental health issues.

Participants will learn to recognize mental health conditions and undergo sensitivity training to better deal with military family members dealing with mental health illnesses.

The focus of the coursework is to help veterans transition from post-deployment and post-discharge and to integrate them back into civilian society.

For more information contact visit www.namiwaco.com

