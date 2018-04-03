Complaint: Baby admitted to hospital weighing less than birth we - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Complaint: Baby admitted to hospital weighing less than birth weight

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Alexandra Russell (Source: McLennan County Jail) Alexandra Russell (Source: McLennan County Jail)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after her 2-month-old daughter was admitted to the hospital for weighing less than her birth weight, according to an official complaint. 

The complaint said that Child Protective Services obtained an emergency removal for the infant due to poor health on July 10, 2017. The mother, Alexandra Russell, was given instructions and counseling on proper feeding instructions multiple times by medical professionals. 

When the infant left the hospital in May, she weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. When CPS took the baby from her mother in July, she had dropped below her birth weight of 6 pounds, 6 ounces. 

The complaint said that during her emergency hospital stay, the baby was given an IV and placed under a heating lamp because she had no body fat to keep her warm. She also had to be put on a feeding tube. 

She was diagnosed with failure to thrive and dehydration. 

Since the baby has been removed, she has gained weight and progressed, according to her doctor.

Russell was arrested for injury of a child on Monday and booked into the McLennan County Jail. Her bond was set at $7,500, and she has since bonded out. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Legalizing marijuana could help with opioid crisis, study says

    Legalizing marijuana could help with opioid crisis, study says

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:20:27 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:28:12 GMT

    Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.

    More >>

    Studies find that medical marijuana legalization could help offset opioid epidemic.

    More >>

  • Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:27:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • TxDOT: Stalled motorhome blocking traffic on northbound I-35

    TxDOT: Stalled motorhome blocking traffic on northbound I-35

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:22:20 GMT
    (Source: TxDOT)(Source: TxDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on Interstate 35 heading northbound through Temple, according to TxDOT.  

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on Interstate 35 heading northbound through Temple, according to TxDOT.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly