Highlassies golf finishes second at region title

The McLennan Highlassies shot 310 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Eastland, Texas, to finish in second place at the NJCAA Region V Championship.



Western Texas claimed the Region V title with 308 and Ranger was third with 339.

Sophomore Tyler Morrison shot 75 to lead the Highlassies. Other McLennan scores: sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez, 79, sophomore Joely Henderson, 76; sophomore MaKenna Davidson, 80, freshman Elin Eriksson, 83; freshman Caroline Traylor, 81 and freshman Briana Venegas, 81.

Western Texas’ Kienna Oshifo claimed the individual title and was named to the All-Region team along with Morrison, Rodriguez and Henderson. Complete individual standings were unavailable.

Western Texas and McLennan will represent Region V at the NJCAA National Championship May 14-17 at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. This is the 21st consecutive year McLennan has qualified for the national championship.

The Highlassies will compete in the O-City Classic April 9-10 in their final tune up before the national tournament.