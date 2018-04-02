Senator Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign with event in McLennan County

More than 200 people attended a re-election campaign event for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz at a McGregor farm on Monday.

The Texas Farm Bureau who is endorsing Cruz hosted the event at the farm of the McLennan County Farm Bureau President Rodney Schmalriede.

During his speech, the senator, whose campaign slogan is Tough as Texas, focused his speech on the strength of Texas.

“Texas is strong. Texas is independent. Texas is free. Texas loves freedom and Texas is tough. That’s who we are," Cruz said.

He added that those values became more clear after Hurricane Harvey hit the state last year.

"It's not the homes who were lost. It's not the businesses that were lost. It's not the suffering. The story of Harvey is the heroes that stepped forward, the first responders who risked their lives. The ordinary Texans who just jumped in a boat and pulled people out of harm's way," Cruz said.

While Texans are willing to help, Cruz said they also want their freedoms protected.

“The second amendment is that if someone comes into your home. If someone seeks to do harm to your babies, you have a fundamental right to protect your home, protect your family and protect your life. That’s Texas. That’s who we are," Cruz said.

Schmalriede said he is glad Cruz is a proponent of the second amendment.

“I think that is one of our rights and it should always be. And I’m glad he stands up for the second amendment right," Schmalriede said.

Cruz promised to defend the second amendment while keeping people safe. He said a bill he reintroduced with Sen. Chuck Grassley will help improve school safety and prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands like it happened at the South Texas shooting.

He said under that proposal, the Department of Justice would have had to prosecute him when tried to purchase firearms.

“He would’ve been in jail and not murdering men, women and children in that beautiful country church. There is a lot we can do on guns, targeting the bad guys," Cruz said.

The senator also discussed ways to end illegal immigration, such as securing the border and having tougher punishment for aggravated felons who enter the country illegally.

Cruz' opponent, Congressman Beto O'Rourke will have an event at McLennan Community College on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.