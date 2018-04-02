Things you should know before adopting an Easter bunny - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Things you should know before adopting an Easter bunny

By Greg Crosby, Reporter
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Springtime and the Easter holiday may have some people considering adopting a new furry friend.

However, Selena Zalesak, a veterinary student at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & BioMedicine Sciences, says before making that "80 percent of Easter bunnies end up in shelters," Zalesak said.

If you are thinking a bunny would be the perfect addition to your family, you will need to invest in a large enclosure with lots of room, a food bowl with a hay feeder.

Rabbit cages need to be cleaned at least weekly," according to Zalesak.

The Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Science major says owning a rabbit "requires daily time outside of the cage for exercise and bonding with your family.

Contrary to the belief of just feeding them carrots, rabbits require more of a high-fiber, low protein pellets to make sure they are getting all their nutrients. leafy greens like kale and spinach are great for them.

Zaslesak adds that it is important to find a veterinarian see your pet and do yearly health check-ups.

