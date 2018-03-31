More than 300 people without power in Robinson

More than 300 people are without power in Robinson according to the Oncor outage map.

The Robinson Police Department said a single-vehicle accident happened near the 500 block of Newland Dr, where a car ran into a power pole.

Oncor had to turn the power off to fix the power pole.The accident did not cause the outage.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by the ambulance as a precaution and only suffered minor injuries.

The Oncor website says 394 customers are affected and the estimated restoration time is at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.