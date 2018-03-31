No. 12 Aggies Outduel No. 9 South Carolina, 2-1

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated ninth-ranked South Carolina, 2-1, in a pitcher’s duel Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Aggie starter Samantha Show (10-3) was awarded the win, throwing her ninth complete game of the season, only allowing one run and four hits while fanning seven. The junior only allowed four batters to touch second base and threw a strikeout in every inning.



Offensively for Texas A&M (32-7, 5-3 SEC), Sarah Hudek was the deciding factor for Aggies with her two-run dinger in the first inning, her fourth of the season. Three of the Aggies’ six hits came in the first inning, and both runs were plated in the first two at bats of the game. The top four hitters in the Aggie lineup accounted for all six hits, going 6-for-12 on the day. Tori Vidales had herself a perfect day for the Aggies going 3-for-3, all of which were singles.

Dixie Raley was saddled with the loss for South Carolina (29-6, 5-3 SEC) to move to her season record to 8-2. The northpaw gave up six hits, two runs and walked two with two strikeouts in six innings of work.