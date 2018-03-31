No. 12 Aggies Outduel No. 9 South Carolina, 2-1 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 12 Aggies Outduel No. 9 South Carolina, 2-1

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated ninth-ranked South Carolina, 2-1, in a pitcher’s duel Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Aggie starter Samantha Show (10-3) was awarded the win, throwing her ninth complete game of the season, only allowing one run and four hits while fanning seven. The junior only allowed four batters to touch second base and threw a strikeout in every inning.

Offensively for Texas A&M (32-7, 5-3 SEC), Sarah Hudek was the deciding factor for Aggies with her two-run dinger in the first inning, her fourth of the season. Three of the Aggies’ six hits came in the first inning, and both runs were plated in the first two at bats of the game. The top four hitters in the Aggie lineup accounted for all six hits, going 6-for-12 on the day. Tori Vidales had herself a perfect day for the Aggies going 3-for-3, all of which were singles.

Dixie Raley was saddled with the loss for South Carolina (29-6, 5-3 SEC) to move to her season record to 8-2. The northpaw gave up six hits, two runs and walked two with two strikeouts in six innings of work.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Joshua beats Parker, becomes 3-belt heavyweight champion

    Joshua beats Parker, becomes 3-belt heavyweight champion

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:52:45 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:15:34 GMT
    (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Britain's Anthony Joshua, left, and New Zealand's Joseph Parker during the weigh in, at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday March 30, 2018, ahead of their world heavyweight unification title fight on Saturday.(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Britain's Anthony Joshua, left, and New Zealand's Joseph Parker during the weigh in, at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday March 30, 2018, ahead of their world heavyweight unification title fight on Saturday.
    Either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker will be within one belt of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion after they meet in a unification title fight in front of 78,000 fans at Principality Stadium.More >>
    Either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker will be within one belt of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion after they meet in a unification title fight in front of 78,000 fans at Principality Stadium.More >>

  • No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9

    No. 4 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 10 South Carolina, 10-9

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:09:08 GMT
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 10-9 victory over 10th-ranked South Carolina Saturday at One Wood Farm. The Aggies (11-6) took Equitation over Fences, 3-2, over the Gamecocks (4-10) in the first event of the day. Alex Desiderio tallied the first point for Texas A&M with a 159-125 win over Louisa Brackett. Following suit, Rebekah Chenelle topped Madison Brayman, 168-160, while Caroline Dance remained undefeated at the Championship afte...More >>
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 10-9 victory over 10th-ranked South Carolina Saturday at One Wood Farm. The Aggies (11-6) took Equitation over Fences, 3-2, over the Gamecocks (4-10) in the first event of the day. Alex Desiderio tallied the first point for Texas A&M with a 159-125 win over Louisa Brackett. Following suit, Rebekah Chenelle topped Madison Brayman, 168-160, while Caroline Dance remained undefeated at the Championship afte...More >>

  • No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

    No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:47:53 GMT
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free. “We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them...More >>
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free. “We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly