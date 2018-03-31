DOD identifies Texas soldier who died after explosive detonated near patrol car

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense)

The Department of Defense identified the soldier from Texas who died after an explosive detonated near his patrol car in Syria on Friday.

Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Dunbar, 36, of Austin died from his injuries from the explosive.

Dunbar was in Syria supporting the Operation Inherent Resolve.

Dunbar was assigned to Headquarters, U.S. Army Special Operations Command in Ft Bragg, North Carolina.

The incident remains under investigation.

