Baylor Baseball Falls 5-4 in 10 Innings at Oklahoma

Baylor baseball lost 5-4 to Oklahoma in 10 innings at Mitchell Park on Friday night. The Bears (13-11, 3-5) had an early lead, and bounced back to tie the game twice, but were unable to get over the hump against the Sooners (19-10, 5-0).

BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, taking advantage of a leadoff error that allowed Andy Thomas to reach. Davion Downey singled to move him to second and Josh Bissonette hit a two-out single up the middle to score Thomas.

The biggest inning of the game scoring-wise came for OU in the third. The Sooners scored three runs on four hits to grab a 3-1 lead. However, the lead was short-lived as Shea Langeliers and Cole Haring hit solo home runs for the Bears in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

The Sooners quickly responded with a run in the fourth after a costly error on a single to center with two outs set up an RBI single.

The Bears were able to knot the game again, though, in the eighth. Thomas drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by Downey. Haring then delivered a two-out RBI single to tie the game, 4-4

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the 10th. A two-out single and steal led to a walk-off double by Brady Lindlsy.

OU reliever Connor Berry (1-1) earned the win, giving up three hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 scoreless innings. BU reliever Troy Montemayor (0-1) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.