Baylor Baseball Falls 5-4 in 10 Innings at Oklahoma - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball Falls 5-4 in 10 Innings at Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball lost 5-4 to Oklahoma in 10 innings at Mitchell Park on Friday night. The Bears (13-11, 3-5) had an early lead, and bounced back to tie the game twice, but were unable to get over the hump against the Sooners (19-10, 5-0).

BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, taking advantage of a leadoff error that allowed Andy Thomas to reach. Davion Downey singled to move him to second and Josh Bissonette hit a two-out single up the middle to score Thomas.

The biggest inning of the game scoring-wise came for OU in the third. The Sooners scored three runs on four hits to grab a 3-1 lead. However, the lead was short-lived as Shea Langeliers and Cole Haring hit solo home runs for the Bears in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

The Sooners quickly responded with a run in the fourth after a costly error on a single to center with two outs set up an RBI single.

The Bears were able to knot the game again, though, in the eighth. Thomas drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by Downey. Haring then delivered a two-out RBI single to tie the game, 4-4

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the 10th. A two-out single and steal led to a walk-off double by Brady Lindlsy.

OU reliever Connor Berry (1-1) earned the win, giving up three hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 scoreless innings. BU reliever Troy Montemayor (0-1) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Bears baseball falls to Oklahoma

    Bears baseball falls to Oklahoma

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 03:46:24 GMT

    Baylor baseball lost a 4-2 series opener at Oklahoma on Thursday night at Mitchell Park. The Bears (13-10, 3-4) were no-hit through 5.2 innings, and battled to get chances to win late, but came up short against the Sooners (18-10, 4-0).

    More >>

    Baylor baseball lost a 4-2 series opener at Oklahoma on Thursday night at Mitchell Park. The Bears (13-10, 3-4) were no-hit through 5.2 innings, and battled to get chances to win late, but came up short against the Sooners (18-10, 4-0).

    More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Falls 5-4 in 10 Innings at Oklahoma

    Baylor Baseball Falls 5-4 in 10 Innings at Oklahoma

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:09:30 GMT
    Baylor baseball lost 5-4 to Oklahoma in 10 innings at Mitchell Park on Friday night. The Bears (13-11, 3-5) had an early lead, and bounced back to tie the game twice, but were unable to get over the hump against the Sooners (19-10, 5-0). BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, taking advantage of a leadoff error that allowed Andy Thomas to reach. Davion Downey singled to move him to second and Josh Bissonette hit a two-out single up the middle to score Thomas. The biggest ...More >>
    Baylor baseball lost 5-4 to Oklahoma in 10 innings at Mitchell Park on Friday night. The Bears (13-11, 3-5) had an early lead, and bounced back to tie the game twice, but were unable to get over the hump against the Sooners (19-10, 5-0). BU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, taking advantage of a leadoff error that allowed Andy Thomas to reach. Davion Downey singled to move him to second and Josh Bissonette hit a two-out single up the middle to score Thomas. The biggest ...More >>

  • Harrington Leads No. 12 Texas A&M Past No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0

    Harrington Leads No. 12 Texas A&M Past No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:37:18 GMT
    The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0, in the series opener Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex. Trinity Harrington earned her 10th win and sixth shutout of the season as the senior held the Gamecocks (29-5, 5-2 SEC) to four hits and only allowed one walk while fanning five. The Aggies (31-7, 4-3 SEC) outhit South Carolina, 7-4, and were led by Riley Sartain, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Erica Russell and Tori Vidales each drove in...More >>
    The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated No. 9 South Carolina, 3-0, in the series opener Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex. Trinity Harrington earned her 10th win and sixth shutout of the season as the senior held the Gamecocks (29-5, 5-2 SEC) to four hits and only allowed one walk while fanning five. The Aggies (31-7, 4-3 SEC) outhit South Carolina, 7-4, and were led by Riley Sartain, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Erica Russell and Tori Vidales each drove in...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly