Hundreds hunt for eggs at sensory friendly Easter egg hunt

Elite Therapy Center and No Limitations Inc. teamed up to allow children with special needs, and their families, the chance to hunt for Easter eggs.

The Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza at Elite Therapy Center on Friday gave kids with special needs a safe space to have a little fun.

"We have it set up so kids with all abilities can participate safely and so families can feel safe and secure letting their children with special needs enjoy an egg hunt alongside their siblings. Which is sometimes not possible," Kari McKown, co-owner of Elite Therapy Center, said.

Hundreds of volunteers hid 4,500 Easter eggs for the hundreds of children at the event.

"We have tables set up with grass and mulch and flowers so that our equipment-bound kids can reach into the grass and get their eggs," McKown said.

Organizers also set up different sections so kids who are crawling would not get run over by other kids.

"They can come out as an entire family unit and do something that is such a big part of childhood: Easter egg hunting and visiting with the Easter bunny. They can do that together as an entire family unit," Coleen Heaton, President of No Limitations, Inc. said.

Some of the eggs were filled with non-food items for children who have food allergies.

