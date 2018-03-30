Fort Hood soldiers fall victim to motorcycle thefts

Officials on Fort Hood are warning Soldiers and the public about a potential motorcycle theft ring that is hitting Central Texas.More >>
Officials on Fort Hood are warning Soldiers and the public about a potential motorcycle theft ring that is hitting Central Texas.More >>
The Waco Police Department has blocked one lane of traffic going northbound on I-35 due to a massive pothole.More >>
The Waco Police Department has blocked one lane of traffic going northbound on I-35 due to a massive pothole.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>