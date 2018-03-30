Police look for suspect who robbed little league concession stan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police look for suspect who robbed little league concession stand

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
ROBINSON, TX (KXXV) -

Robinson police are searching for the individuals responsible for robbing the Robinson Little League concession stand. 

Police said the thieves stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise including candy, chips, snacks and drinks. 

The suspect or suspects broke in through the grill window. The Little League believes it happened between Monday night and Wednesday night.

If you have any information on this crime, call Robinson police. 

