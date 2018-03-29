Aggie softball travels to USC for top 15 matchup

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team resumes conference play with a three-game series against No. 9 South Carolina beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Friday and Saturday’s games can be seen on SEC Network Plus with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Gay McNutt (color) on the call. Sunday’s contest can be seen on ESPNU as Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Megan Jo Willis (color) call the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the streams through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Louie Belina and Chris Southard bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 30-7 (3-3 SEC) on the season and coming off an 8-0 victory over Lamar in six innings Wednesday night. Samantha Show stymied the Cardinal offense to just three hits while striking out seven in a complete game effort. Kristen Cuyos powered the offense going 3-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBI. Ashley Walters drove in three and scored twice, going 2-for-3. Tori Vidales added two hits and two RBI, and Riley Sartain blasted her team-high ninth homer of the season.

Keeli Milligan tops the Aggies with a .367 average on the year followed by Sarah Hudek, who is batting .361. Sartain leads the team with nine home runs, while Vidales has belted six home runs and paces the team with 38 RBI. In the circle, Trinity Harrington is 9-1 with a 1.53 ERA. Show holds a 9-3 mark and a 2.29 ERA. Lexi Smith is 5-1, while Maddie MacGrandle has also added five wins.

South Carolina enters the weekend with a 29-4 (5-1 SEC) record and are fresh off a sweep of then-No. 2 Tennessee last weekend. Offensively, the Gamecocks are led by Kenzi Maguire, who is hitting .385 and Mackenzie Boesel, who is batting .380 with four home runs and 29 RBI. In the circle, Cayla Drotar is 13-1 with a 1.49 ERA as Kelsey Oh and Dixie Raley have each recorded eight wins.

Texas A&M and South Carolina have met 35 times in history with the Aggies holding a 21-14 advantage. The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings including a three-game sweep over the Gamecocks in 2015 in College Station.