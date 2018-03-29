HEB recalls 2.5 million light bulbs due to shattering

They were sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

HEB is recalling about 2.5 million halogen light bulbs because they have received 14 reports of them shattering.

If a consumer has purchased GTC halogen light bulbs, they should return them to HEB immediately for a full refund. They were sold in packages of 2 or 4 bulbs.

For full details on the recall, click here.

