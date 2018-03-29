Group adds 7 names to Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Waco

Waco Citizens for Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosted a ceremony to honor eight Baylor University students who died during the Vietnam War.

Seven of their names were added to the Waco Veterans Memorial during National Vietnam Veteran Memorial Day on Thursday.

Robert Russell Barnett, Lowell E. Morgan, Benjamin Steve Fordham, Jack A. Whetsel Jr., William Thomas "Billy" Hale, Richard E. Latimer Jr and Orville Curtis Rogers Jr. were the names added on the wall.

Michael Lee Dewlin, a Baylor graduate who died during the Vietnam War, was also recognized with the seven because of his affiliation with the university. His name was added a few years ago.

On Thursday, Baylor University also unveiled a plaque in honor of Barnett, who was the only one who had not been recognized with a plaque yet.

