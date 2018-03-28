Aggies softball blanks Lamar

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 8-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 8-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
For the third consecutive season, the Texas Lottery will be the Presenting Partner for the Battle of the Silver Boot between Texas’ two Major League teams.More >>
For the third consecutive season, the Texas Lottery will be the Presenting Partner for the Battle of the Silver Boot between Texas’ two Major League teams.More >>
Baylor baseball plays its first Big 12 road series at Oklahoma this weekend before returning home for a 6:35 p.m. CT game on Monday vs. Texas State.More >>
Baylor baseball plays its first Big 12 road series at Oklahoma this weekend before returning home for a 6:35 p.m. CT game on Monday vs. Texas State.More >>
Baylor and Oklahoma headline a weekend series between two of the country’s premier programs, with the three-game weekend series closing with a nationally televised showdown on ESPN.More >>
Baylor and Oklahoma headline a weekend series between two of the country’s premier programs, with the three-game weekend series closing with a nationally televised showdown on ESPN.More >>