Aggies softball blanks Lamar

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 8-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.



Aggie starter Samantha Show (9-3) struck out seven in her complete-game effort. The Cardinals (18-15) managed three hits, all singles, and were only able to get one runner to third base. Show came up big with Cardinals on the base paths, holding Lamar to 0-for-9 with runners on base.



Offensively for Texas A&M (30-7), Riley Sartain, Kristen Cuyos and Ashley Walters all played long ball in the contest. The A&M offense put up runs in five of their six innings totaling 12 hits, including five for extra bases. They also worked two walks and for the first time since March 1, avoided striking out. The Aggies took advantage of runners on base all evening hitting 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position.