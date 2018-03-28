Aggies softball blanks Lamar - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies softball blanks Lamar

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 8-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.
 
Aggie starter Samantha Show (9-3) struck out seven in her complete-game effort. The Cardinals (18-15) managed three hits, all singles, and were only able to get one runner to third base. Show came up big with Cardinals on the base paths, holding Lamar to 0-for-9 with runners on base. 
 

Offensively for Texas A&M (30-7), Riley Sartain, Kristen Cuyos and Ashley Walters all played long ball in the contest. The A&M offense put up runs in five of their six innings totaling 12 hits, including five for extra bases. They also worked two walks and for the first time since March 1, avoided striking out. The Aggies took advantage of runners on base all evening hitting 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Aggies softball blanks Lamar

    Aggies softball blanks Lamar

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:51:52 GMT

    The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 8-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.  

    More >>

    The No. 12 Texas A&M softball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals, 8-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.  

    More >>

  • Rangers open with Astros

    Rangers open with Astros

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:50:59 GMT

    For the third consecutive season, the Texas Lottery will be the Presenting Partner for the Battle of the Silver Boot between Texas’ two Major League teams.

    More >>

    For the third consecutive season, the Texas Lottery will be the Presenting Partner for the Battle of the Silver Boot between Texas’ two Major League teams.

    More >>

  • Bears men's tennis to host Incarnate Word

    Bears men's tennis to host Incarnate Word

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:50:05 GMT
    No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (15-4) will close out its nonconference schedule with a doubleheader against Incarnate Word Thursday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears face the Cardinals (7-7) starting at 3 p.m. CT and will begin the second leg of the doubleheader at 7 p.m. The Bears blanked Tulsa, 4-0, last Friday for their ninth win in the last 10 matches. BU jumped out quick with a 6-0 win from 38th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotorman, followed by a 6-3 win ...More >>
    No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (15-4) will close out its nonconference schedule with a doubleheader against Incarnate Word Thursday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears face the Cardinals (7-7) starting at 3 p.m. CT and will begin the second leg of the doubleheader at 7 p.m. The Bears blanked Tulsa, 4-0, last Friday for their ninth win in the last 10 matches. BU jumped out quick with a 6-0 win from 38th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotorman, followed by a 6-3 win ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly