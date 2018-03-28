Rangers open with Astros

For the third consecutive season, the Texas Lottery will be the Presenting Partner for the Battle of the Silver Boot between Texas’ two Major League teams.

The 2018 Silver Boot Series Presented by the Texas Lottery begins with a season-opening four-game series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, March 29-April 1 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Overall, it marks the 18th season that the Astros and Rangers have played in the regular season with the winner of the year’s series receiving the coveted Silver Boot. Texas has captured the Silver Boot in 12 of the previous 17 years with Houston winning 12 of the 19 meetings between the two clubs in 2017 en route to a World Series Championship.

“The Rangers are honored that the Texas Lottery will once again be the Presenting Partner for the Silver Boot Series,” said Rangers Sr. Vice President, Partnerships & Client Services Jim Cochrane. “The rivalry between the Rangers and Astros has been an intense one over many years with the two teams combining to win each of the last three A.L. West Division titles. We look forward to working with the Texas Lottery again in 2018.”

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $21 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. In addition, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $93 million for veteran’s programs since 2009.

Houston and Texas meet in the Rangers’ 47th season opener on Thursday at 2:40 p.m. All reserved seats have been sold for the 2018 home opener except for scattered singles and obstructed view seats. Standing room tickets are also available.

Globe Life Park in Arlington cash parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m. and ballpark gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for the home opener. The Rangers encourage fans to arrive early on Thursday.

The teams continue the Silver Boot Series on Friday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, March 31 at 3:05 p.m., and Sunday, April 1 at 2:05 p.m. Good seats remain for all three games.

The Silver Boot will be on display at Globe Life Park during this season-opening series.