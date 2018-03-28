Bears men's tennis to host Incarnate Word

No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (15-4) will close out its nonconference schedule with a doubleheader against Incarnate Word Thursday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears face the Cardinals (7-7) starting at 3 p.m. CT and will begin the second leg of the doubleheader at 7 p.m.

The Bears blanked Tulsa, 4-0, last Friday for their ninth win in the last 10 matches. BU jumped out quick with a 6-0 win from 38th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotorman, followed by a 6-3 win from sixth-ranked Johannes Schretter and Will Little to secure the doubles point.

Then, Sven Lah, Johannes Schretter and Bjoern Petersen earned singles wins to help BU sweep Tulsa for the second time this season.

BU holds a perfect 11-0 home record this season and is 5-0 all-time against Incarnate Word.

Junior Johannes Schretter leads the Bears in the latest ITA singles rankings at No. 39 and has won seven straight matches, and sophomore Bjoern Petersen checks in at No. 63.

Schretter teams up with redshirt junior Will Little to be the sixth-ranked doubles duo in the country while sophomore Constantin Frantzen and freshman Akos Kotorman are No. 38, and junior Jimmy Bendeck and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are No. 62. Frantzen and Kotorman are 6-0 together and 5-0 at the No. 2 spot.

Incarnate Word is riding a four-match winning streak heading into Thursday’s doubleheader.