Board of Trustees names finalist for Temple ISD superintendent

Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
A road is blocked after a tree fell into the road, according to Temple police.More >>
After taking in $250,000 in donations in January, NRA contributions mushroomed to almost $780,000 in February, following an increase in gun control activism.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
This week, the Central Texas VA is honoring Vietnam veterans for their service as part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Program.More >>
