Board of Trustees names finalist for Temple ISD superintendent

The Temple ISD Board of Trustees named the finalist for the district's superintendent.

At its Wednesday meeting, the board named Dr. Bobby Ott as the finalist for the position. The board now must wait 21 days before voting to hire Ott, who is to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Robin Battershell.

"We are extremely pleased with the selection of Dr. Ott as our next superintendent and look forward to supporting him with his vision and plan for the district," said Steve Wright, board president.

Ott has served as deputy superintendent for Copperas Cove and in Killeen ISDs and is currently serving as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Temple ISD.

"I am humbled and honored to be named the lone finalist for the superintendent position at Temple ISD," said Ott. "I am excited to continue our direction and reach further in providing our students and staff the opportunity to maximize their potentials."

