Police arrest man for sexual assault, indecency of a child

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WHITNEY, TX (KXXV) -

The Whitney Police Department said they arrested a man for sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child on Wednesday. 

Officers responded to the initial report on Sunday to the 800 block of E Jefferson for the sexual assault that had just occurred. 

On Wednesday a justice of the peace issued an arrest warrant for 55-year-old William Hestilow of Hillsboro. 

Hestilow was transported to Hill County Jail where he is being held on a $200,000 bond. 

