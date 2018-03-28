Police arrest man for sexual assault, indecency of a child

The Whitney Police Department said they arrested a man for sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the initial report on Sunday to the 800 block of E Jefferson for the sexual assault that had just occurred.

On Wednesday a justice of the peace issued an arrest warrant for 55-year-old William Hestilow of Hillsboro.

Hestilow was transported to Hill County Jail where he is being held on a $200,000 bond.

